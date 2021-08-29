Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.21. 513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,523,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $960.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,254,173 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,400,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,560,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 877,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

