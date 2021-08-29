ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

