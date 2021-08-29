Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.16 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Redfin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

