adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $179.67 on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

