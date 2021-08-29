Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Manitex International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Manitex International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 62,903 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Manitex International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Manitex International stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.