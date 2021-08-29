Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.