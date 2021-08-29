Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 39,550 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,550 shares during the period. Conduent comprises approximately 4.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Conduent worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 757,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Conduent by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 664,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.12 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.