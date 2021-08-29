Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Trims Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Matrix Service worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Matrix Service by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

