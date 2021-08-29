Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.63.

AAP opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.59. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

