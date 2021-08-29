Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 51,728 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

