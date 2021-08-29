Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avalara worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.