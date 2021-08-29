Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

RHS opened at $159.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.12.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

