Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $77.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

