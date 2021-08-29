Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,502 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.