Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 85,331 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,331 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,074,000 after acquiring an additional 189,865 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC opened at $24.95 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.