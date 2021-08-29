Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,382 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

