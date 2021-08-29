Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.51 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

