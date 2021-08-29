Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $294.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

