Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 262.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of ACI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

