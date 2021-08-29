Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQT opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

