Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,586 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 558,549 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

FTI opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.