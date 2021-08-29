Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,261 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,261 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at $1,567,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

