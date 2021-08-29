Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (AEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72.

