Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the July 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AEB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,870. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

