Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $41.44 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

