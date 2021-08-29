AGAr (AGAR) Trading 38.2% Lower Over Last Week

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $32,925.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for approximately $108.05 or 0.00221502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AGAr has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.