AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 Aug 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a aug 21 dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.53 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

