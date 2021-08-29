Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend by 131.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.