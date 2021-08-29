Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE:AEM opened at C$73.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.93. The stock has a market cap of C$18.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

