AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0019

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $54,065.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.