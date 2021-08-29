AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

AIB Group stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

