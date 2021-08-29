AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57.

AIBRF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

