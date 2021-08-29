AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

