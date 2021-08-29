AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.48. 9,136,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,906. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

