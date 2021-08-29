AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 3.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.65. The company had a trading volume of 612,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

