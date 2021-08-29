Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,135 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 94,230 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,543 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.