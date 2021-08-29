Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.77, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after purchasing an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,045,000 after buying an additional 731,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after buying an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after buying an additional 459,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

