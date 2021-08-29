Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

