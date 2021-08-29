Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AAON by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAON opened at $68.72 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.