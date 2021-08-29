Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 1,086.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 333.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $5,987,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 73.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NKLA opened at $10.13 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.