Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $37.67 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

