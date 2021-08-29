Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.39. 1,611,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,591. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

