Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.