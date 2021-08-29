Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,110. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.