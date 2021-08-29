Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,181. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

