Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

