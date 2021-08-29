Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 13,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 1,600,489 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

