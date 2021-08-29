Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,641 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,208,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,900.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

