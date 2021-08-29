Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,623.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

