Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alstom has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

